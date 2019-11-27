Maha: MVA numbers increase as BVA's extends support

The numbers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi continue to grow with the fifth biggest party in Vidhan Sabha extending support to the ruling alliance.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) met NCP and Congress leaders and extended support.

The BVA controls the Vasai-Virar belt of Palghar district of the far western suburbs of Mumbai.

The three MLAs are BVA founder and six-time MLA Hitendra Thakur (Vasai), his son Kshitij Thakur (Nalasopara) and Rajesh Patil (Boisar).

In the results tally, the BVA with 3 MLAs is in the fifth position after BJP (105), Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54) and Congress (44).

"BVA has given their support to our MVA government," former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said.