Maha: MVA numbers increase as BVA's extends support

 The numbers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi continue to grow with the fifth biggest party in Vidhan Sabha extending support to the ruling alliance.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) met NCP and Congress leaders and extended support.

The BVA controls the Vasai-Virar belt of Palghar district of the far western suburbs of Mumbai.

The three MLAs are BVA founder and six-time MLA Hitendra Thakur (Vasai),   his son Kshitij Thakur (Nalasopara) and Rajesh Patil (Boisar).

In the results tally,  the BVA with 3 MLAs is in the fifth position after BJP (105),  Shiv Sena (56),  NCP (54) and Congress (44). 

"BVA has given their support to our MVA government," former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said.

On 1 November,  Kshitij met then CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President  Chandrakant Patil and extended support. The BJP was then in talks with Shiv Sena.

