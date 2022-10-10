Maharashtra CM Shinde condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death; hails his role in development of UP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav and lauded his role in the development of UP.
Yadav, 82, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.
The former defence minister was admitted to hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.
Shinde in his condolence message on Twitter said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family of late Mulayam Singh Yadav. He played a vital role in the development of Uttar Pradesh.” Yadav served as the defence minister from 1996 to 1998, and chief minister thrice from 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.
उत्तर प्रदेशचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री,माजी केंद्रीय मंत्री व समाजवादी पक्षाचे माजी अध्यक्ष मुलायम सिंह यादव यांचे निधन झाले. उत्तर प्रदेश च्या जडणघडणीत मुलायम सिंह जी यांचे खूप मोठे योगदान आहे.मी त्यांच्या परिवाराच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहे. परमेश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्याला चिरशांती प्रदान करो.
— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 10, 2022
The SP supremo was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.
Check out DH's latest videos
