Maharashtra CM Shinde meets J-K Lt Governor, seeks land in Srinagar for 'Maharashtra Bhavan'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and urged him to provide land in Srinagar to set up 'Maharashtra Bhavan'.
Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir class 12 board exam results out, girls outshine boys
Shinde met Sinha in Srinagar and handed over a letter to him with the request, a statement from Shinde's office said. The chief minister said the Maharashtra Bhavan will help promote cultural exchange and boost the economy through tourism activities. Shinde said it will help showcase Maharashtra's art, culture and food in Kashmir.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel
Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris
Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare
Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films
Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch
Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols
Saudi's growing clout
SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose
Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'