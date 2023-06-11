Srinagar: Shinde seeks land for 'Maharashtra Bhavan'

Maharashtra CM Shinde meets J-K Lt Governor, seeks land in Srinagar for 'Maharashtra Bhavan'

Shinde met Sinha in Srinagar and handed over a letter to him with the request

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2023, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 17:32 ist
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha with Maharashtra chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and urged him to provide land in Srinagar to set up 'Maharashtra Bhavan'.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir class 12 board exam results out, girls outshine boys

Shinde met Sinha in Srinagar and handed over a letter to him with the request, a statement from Shinde's office said. The chief minister said the Maharashtra Bhavan will help promote cultural exchange and boost the economy through tourism activities. Shinde said it will help showcase Maharashtra's art, culture and food in Kashmir.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Jammu and Kashmir
Eknath Shinde
Manoj Sinha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Saudi's growing clout

Saudi's growing clout

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

 