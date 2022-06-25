Maharashtra crisis: Five Sena men detained for pelting stones at office of Eknath Shinde's son

At least five Shiv Sena supporters were detained on Saturday in Thane district for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan and son of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde.
The incident took place at the Gol Maidan office in Ulhasnagar of the LS MP at 1 pm and a video of it had gone viral on social media soon after. It showed some persons throwing stones at the office, damaging a board and also shouting pro-Uddhav Thackeray slogans In the video, four policemen can be seen chasing away the group, comprising eight to ten persons.
Track live updates on Maharashtra Crisis here
Five Sena supporters have been detained for the incident and further probe was underway, an Ulhasnagar police official said. Besides, posters of Eknath Shinde were blackened in Navi Mumbai, and similar reports have also come in from Nagpur and Nashik.
Meanwhile, at least 20 Sena supporters, including some office-bearers, were detained on Friday for vandalising the office board of MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Nehrunagar in Mumbai's Kurla area, an official said. They were let off with a warning, the Mumbai police official added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' released posthumously
5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling
Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour
A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
Shinde's native village 'wants to see him as CM'
Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients
What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?