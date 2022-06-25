Maharashtra crisis: Five Sena men detained for pelting stones at office of Eknath Shinde's son

5 detained for pelting stones at Shinde's son's office

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 25 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 18:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least five Shiv Sena supporters were detained on Saturday in Thane district for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan and son of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

The incident took place at the Gol Maidan office in Ulhasnagar of the LS MP at 1 pm and a video of it had gone viral on social media soon after. It showed some persons throwing stones at the office, damaging a board and also shouting pro-Uddhav Thackeray slogans In the video, four policemen can be seen chasing away the group, comprising eight to ten persons.

Track live updates on Maharashtra Crisis here

Five Sena supporters have been detained for the incident and further probe was underway, an Ulhasnagar police official said. Besides, posters of Eknath Shinde were blackened in Navi Mumbai, and similar reports have also come in from Nagpur and Nashik.

Meanwhile, at least 20 Sena supporters, including some office-bearers, were detained on Friday for vandalising the office board of MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Nehrunagar in Mumbai's Kurla area, an official said. They were let off with a warning, the Mumbai police official added.

