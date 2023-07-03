NCP Crisis Updates: Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence for Karad

The unexpected rift in the NCP has set off a mini earthquake in the Maharashtra politics. The NCP on Sunday night said Ajit Pawar, who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as Deputy Chief Minister with some leaders, doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed. Track all the latest political coverage from around the country with DH!
Praful Patel seals the deal?
Former Maharashtra Civil Aviation Minister and NCP’s Working President Praful Patel has played a key role in sealing Ajit Pawar’s deal with the BJP.
Patel has been associated with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar since the early nineties and had always wished to see the latter as the Prime Minister.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence for Karad.
Everyone will follow the NCP model soon, says AIADMK spokesperson
Disrobing of democracy continues in Maharashtra: Nana Patole
As Ajit Pawar walked to the BJP-led ruling camp, Maharashtra Congress President and former Speaker Nana Patole said that the “disrobing of democracy” continues in Maharashtra.
Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, party's working president and his cousin Supriya Sule on Sunday said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity.
Addressing a press conference late night in Mumbai, Sule said her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's stature will rise further.
DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra
Maharashtra Congress calls meet of legislators on July 4 after Ajit Pawar's jump to NDA
The Maharashtra Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday in view of the developments in the state that saw a split in the Nationalist Congress Party and Ajit Pawar being inducted as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government.
Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of majority of MLAs: NCP
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday night said Ajit Pawar, who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as Deputy Chief Minister with some leaders, doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed.
NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also claimed that the party working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Jayant Patil are contacting all the 53 MLAs and the picture will become clearer by Monday.(PTI)
Ajit Pawar joins NDA in Maharashtra: Key takeaways
The unexpected riftin the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) set off a mini earthquake in not only Maharashtra politics but also sent aftershocks at a national level. Here are some key takeaways from Sunday's development:
Questions over opposition unity:Ajit Pawar leaving his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar high and dryto join the Eknath Shinde-led governmenthas severely dented the opposition unity move of 15 parties, which took tentative steps with a meeting in Patna last month.
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reaches Maharashtra Speaker's office to hand over his appointment letter.
On Sunday, NCP appointed Jitendra Awhad as the chief whip to the Assembly Speaker after party leader Ajit Pawar sided with Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government while still being in the party.
NCP split: RJD says leaders succumbed to pressure of central agencies
The RJD on Sunday claimed that nine NCP legislators joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government succumbing to the pressure of central probe agencies, and said this is a "living example" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics and the BJP's priority.
A delegation of Sharad Pawar-led NCP expected to meet Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar
