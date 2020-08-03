Maharashtra needs infectious diseases hospital: CM

Maharashtra needs permanent infectious diseases hosp: CM Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Aug 03 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 15:13 ist

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said there was a need for a permanently dedicated hospital in the state for infectious diseases.

He was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of a 371-bed Covid facility in Mira Bhayander in Thane district.

He said facilities to fight the Covid-19 outbreak were being set up at grounds and halls and were temporary in nature, while the need of the moment was a permanent facility for treatment of and research into infectious diseases.

On July 27, during a video-conference interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the Maharashtra CM had asked for help from the Centre to set up a permanent infectious diseases hospital near Mumbai.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID19
Uddhav Thackeray

