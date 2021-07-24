Maharashtra Rains Live: 129 dead in rain-related incidents; 84,452 people shifted

As many as 129 people have died in rain-related incidents, including multiple landslides, in Maharashtra over the last two days, while 84,452 people under the Pune division were shifted to safer places on Friday as heavy showers continued to wreak havoc in the state, officials said.
The Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of people who have died in landslides triggered by heavy rains in different parts of the state. The injured will be treated in hospitals at the government's expense, it said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in Raigad district and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. The situation is being closely monitored, he said. (PTI)
The Panchganga river near Kolhapur city was flowing at a level higher than that witnessed during the peak of floods in 2019, officials told PTI. Besides Pune and Kolhapur, the division also includes the districts of Sangli and Satara.
Satara is hit hard, especially by heavy rains and landslides. Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and other agencies shifted people to safer locations by Friday evening, the officials said. (PTI)
Train services on the Konkan Railway route have been restored. They had been suspended yesterday due to incessant rains. (ANI)
Extremely heavy rain forecast in Satara; many missing after landslides
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday evening issued a fresh 'red alert' for Satara, forecasting "extremely heavy rainfall" in the next 24 hours in the hilly `ghat' areas of this Western Maharashtra district where some 30 persons are missing after landslides.
The Met department also issued `orange alert' for Pune and Kolhapur districts. The region is being battered by incessant rains for the last two days. Extremely heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places in the ghat sections of the Satara district, the IMD said.
Army deploys 15 teams in Maharashtra for flood relief
With heavy rains wreaking havoc in Maharashtra, the Indian Army has mobilized its teams to assist the local administration in flood-affected areas, it said on Friday.
A total of 15 relief and rescue teams comprising troops from the Aundh Military Station and Bombay Engineer Group based at Pune have been deployed in affected areas, a Defense release said. The Army has launched `Operation Varsha 21' for flood relief and rescue work in the state, it said.
