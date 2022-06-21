Majority of Indians blame Opposition for protests, oppose Bharat Bandh

The country is witnessing unabated protests against the Agnipath scheme announced by the Narendra Modi government. The Bharat Bandh call on Monday by some groups disrupted both rail and road traffic in many states of the country.

Passengers were stranded on several railway stations as hundreds of trains were cancelled across the country in different zones. Several cities, including the national capital witnessed chaotic scenes of traffic jams due to the Bharat Bandh call.

As the protests against the Agnipath scheme launched for the recruitment in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force continue, the BJP government and opposition political parties are engaged in hurling accusations at each other. The opposition is attacking the BJP government for playing with the future of youngsters by offering a job which does not have financial and social security. The BJP, in turn, is accusing the opposition of politicising the issue and misleading the youth against the scheme. The Congress party launched a satyagraha against the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday (June 19).

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of IANS to know people's views about the events that have been unfolding since the announcement of the Agnipath scheme.

During the survey, 57 per cent of the respondents opined that the opposition political parties are trying to draw political mileage out of the issue and they are instigating the youth against the scheme. At the same time, 43 per cent of those interviewed during the survey had a different view on the issue.

Predictably, during the survey, the polarised opinion on the issue was reflected in the views of the majority of NDA and opposition supporters. As per the survey data, while 73 per cent of the NDA voters stated that opposition political parties are provoking the youngsters to protest against the scheme, 55 per cent of opposition supporters did not agree to this sentiment.

The survey data highlighted the difference in the opinions of different social groups on the issue. During the survey, 76 per cent of the Upper Caste Hindus, 62 per cent of Other Backward Classes and a large proportion of Scheduled Castes - 55 per cent opined that opposition political parties are inciting the youngsters against the four-year-job scheme. At the same time, 66 per cent Sikhs, 66 per cent Muslims and 60 per cent of Scheduled Tribe respondents absolved opposition political parties from such accusations.

The survey further revealed that the majority of Indians were opposed to the Bharat Bandh call given by protesters against the Agnipath scheme. As per the survey data, while 53 per cent of the respondents said that they don't support such a call, 47 per cent of respondents expressed support for the Bharat Bandh call. Unsurprisingly, political polarisation between the NDA and opposition voters was evident on this issue as well. While 64 per cent NDA voters opposed the Bharat Bandh call, 55 per cent of opposition supporters spoke in favour of such a call.

Difference in opinions of different social groups was evident on this issue as well. During the survey, while 64 per cent of UCH respondents and 57 per cent of OBC respondents opposed the Bharat Bandh call, majority of Sikhs - 63 per cent, ST - 73 per cent, Muslims - 53 per cent and 53 per cent of SC respondents supported the call for strike.