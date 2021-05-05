Make Covid-19 vaccination free for all, ensure seamless supply of oxygen, medicines: NHRC

Warning that the healthcare infrastructure in the country "appears to be on the verge of a breakdown", the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to look at the option of making Covid-19 vaccination free and universal and ensure "continuous, rapid and seamless" supply of oxygen and medicines.

Finding "critical gaps" in patient care, the NHRC also asked the government to ensure that the treatment of Covid-19 patients at "defined, affordable rates" at private hospitals, amid claims that some of these facilities are overcharging.

The recommendations were part of the 'Human Rights Advisory on Right to Health in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic (Advisory 2.0)' shared by the NHRC with the Union Health Secretary and state Chief Secretaries on Tuesday. The NHRC had earlier issued advisories on health in September and November last year.

"With the advent of the second wave of Covid-19, the situation has worsened and India is now facing a public health emergency of unprecedented proportion and severity. Critical gaps are apparent in the system related to patients’ access to life-saving healthcare, including the availability of critical care beds, oxygen supplies, essential medicines, emergency transport, and other facilities," the advisory said.

Acute shortage of these resources is resulting in high mortality and putting a huge burden on the hospitals and healthcare professionals, beyond their capacity so much so that the healthcare infrastructure of the country "appears to be on the verge of a breakdown", it added.

With people scrambling for hospital beds and treatment, the NHRC said that the Centre and the states should coordinate for "providing continuous, rapid and seamless logistics" to meet the demand of oxygen, essential medicines and devices in all healthcare establishments in the country. A single point of contact may be established for the same, especially for oxygen.

The NHRC suggested that any Covid-19 patient approaching public health facilities should get free treatment and in case, appropriate care to the severity of the condition is not available, it would be the "obligation" of the Health Department to organise the patient's transport to another hospital. In such a scenario, private hospitals should approach the government nodal officer.

Amid a raging debate over pricing, the NHRC said there should be "universal coverage and non-discriminatory pricing" of Covid-19 vaccines in all health facilities and "if feasible, vaccination should be made free for everyone irrespective of private or public health establishment". "Private hospitals should be directed by the respective government to provide care for Covid-19 patients at defined, affordable rates. The regulated rates should be made applicable to the maximum proportion of beds, at least two-third of all available beds or as per local requirements," the NHRC said.

The NHRC also wanted a cap on the prices of Covid-19 treatment resources like essential medicines, oxygen cylinders, ambulance services, etc. It suggested that their prices should be operationalised, monitored and audited to prevent exploitation of patients. Cases of hoarding and black marketing of essential medicines, oxygen cylinders and other medical resources should be taken seriously and those found guilty must be brought to book. A complaint management system should be established in this regard and nobody should be harassed on grounds of making such a complaint, it added.

It also suggested that the number of vaccination centres should be increased to speed up the pace of vaccination and production of vaccine and supply chain arrangement for vaccination centres should be reviewed and reworked to ensure availability of vaccines for all in time.