Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to visit India

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to visit India

Solih is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2022, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 17:22 ist
Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Credit: Reuters Photo

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will pay a four-day visit to India from August 1 with an aim to further bolster bilateral ties.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it will provide an opportunity to review the relations and take the cooperation forward.

Solih is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maldivian President is also set to visit Mumbai. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
India News
Maldives

What's Brewing

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

Wait for Cauvery water continues in 100 villages

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

 