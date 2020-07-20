Man found hanging at Congress headquarters in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 23:05 ist

A 45-year-old man was found hanging inside the Congress headquarters' servant quarters here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Singh, they said.

According to police, they received information regarding the incident from the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road on Sunday.

The deceased's brother informed police that Prakash has kept himself locked in his room since Friday evening and was not responding to his calls, a senior police officer said.

When a police team reached the spot, it found him hanging in the room, he said.

The body was shifted to a mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, police said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot which revealed that he was depressed due to marital discord, they said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was addicted to drinking and was suffering from depression as his wife and children were residing separately, they added.

