Man held for duping people, including IPS officer, by creating fake IDs on Facebook

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a number of people, including an IPS officer, by creating their fake profiles on Facebook and asking for money from their family and friends, citing an emergency, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Munnalal Mavasi, hails from Satna district in Madhya Pradesh. The 49-year-old man is a graduate and worked as veterinary doctor in his village and later joined an International Marketing Corporation (IMC), they said.

To earn a quick buck, he along with his accomplices started cheating people by creating their fake profiles on Facebook and asking money from their friends and family, citing an emergency, police said.

The two mobile phones used by him to create fake IDs on Facebook has been recovered, a police officer said.

According to police, the matter came to light on September 26 after an IPS officer lodged a complaint at Lodhi Colony police station, alleging that someone had created his fake account on Facebook, using his name, photo and other details.

He alleged that the accused also asked his friend to send him money, citing emergency.

During investigation, the details of the Facebook account were verified and with the help of technical surveillance, location of the accused was zeroed in to Satna, Madhya Pradesh, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"A police team was sent to Satna from where the accused was arrested. During questioning, he first tried to mislead the police but finally broke down and confessed to his crime. He also disclosed that he invested the cheated money in hotel business," he said, adding that till now he had created three to four fake IDs.

As per his preliminary account statement, there is approximately Rs 44,000 of suspicious transactions and it is being investigated to get more details, the DCP said.

The officer said they are also looking to nab his associates who were part of his racket.