Man held for killing woman in east Delhi for resisting robbery bid

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in east Delhi in September last when she resisted a robbery attempt, police said on Sunday.

The accused Anjar was residing in a de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad by changing his identity. He was the resident of JJ Colony Bawana, they said.

On Thursday, two persons -- Mohammad Mazhar (27) and his brother-in-law Mohammad Kamrul (24), were arrested by the Outer North district police for their involvement in robbery and theft cases.

Mazhar was the main accused in the September incident.

"On Friday, the East District police received information from Narela Industrial Area police station regarding the involvement of Mazhar and Anjar in the murder of a woman in Madhu Vihar area around four months ago," a senior police officer said.

Mazhar was interrogated where he disclosed that his accomplice Anjar was residing in a de-addiction centre in Loni, Ghaziabad, by concealing his identity under false name of Rakesh, the officer said.

Thereafter, a search operation was launched and the accused as arrested, police said.

On September 21, a 58-year-old Usha Rani, a resident of Jagatpuri, was shot dead around 6 am outside a temple in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar by two two bike-borne accused when her husband had gone inside the premises for worship.

Rani, an assistant manager with a state-run insurance company, was going to a hospital with her husband for treatment when they stopped at the temple near Hassanpur depot.

She was attacked while waiting for her husband in a car.