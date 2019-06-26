Man leaves wife by pronouncing 'talaq' thrice: Haryana

The National Commission for Women issued a notice to Haryana police on Wednesday and sought an action taken a report from them in a case where a woman was physically assaulted and abandoned by her husband after pronouncing 'talaq' thrice.

In the notice to Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she is deeply "concerned and shocked" by the incident. She sought an action taken the report in the matter.

The NCW also took suo motu cognizance of another media report, which said a young couple in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was tortured and their heads forcefully shaved off.

The NCW also sent a notice to Odisha police in the matter.

"The incident is offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of a woman," Sharma said while referring to the incident in Odisha.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly take immediate action in the matter. A detailed action taken the report to the Commission at an early date will be appreciated,” she said in the notice.