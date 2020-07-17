Management of archaeological sites taken to commoners 

The management of archaeological sites is a complex and technical job involving multiple streams. However, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and stress on government exchequer, the role of commoners is going to be important in the area of heritage management.

In view of that, the Mumbai-based India Study Centre Trust (Instucen Trust) has launched an online course on 'Introduction to Heritage Studies and Management'.

"We have to take such subjects to people," says Dr Mugdha Karnik, Managing Trustee, Instucen Trust. Dr Leora Pezarkar is the lead instructor for the course that would be held between 27 July-1 August.

The series would include a brief introduction to heritage, its definition and meaning in local Indian languages besides introduction to different segments in heritage.

There would be presentation on heritage at different levels - city, heritage complex and monuments. International and national categories of built heritage and laws/ policies around it will also be covered.

One of the key aspects is the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Theories and what it includes, international charters and its evolution. Different forms of ICH with focus on crafts, livelihood skills, performing arts/ music. Indigenous Knowledge systems (IKS) as a concept will also be touched upon.

Dr Tejas Garge, Director, Directorate of Archaeology & Musuems, Government of Maharashtra, will give perspective on archeological sites and its management.