'Mann ki Baat' highlights: There are many people in India who are eager to teach others, says PM Modi
updated: Oct 25 2020, 11:34 ist
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation today in his 'Mann ki Baat' address. This makes it the 70th edition of the Mann ki Baat, which was started shortly after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Stay tuned for more updates.
11:33
PM wishes people of India on the upcoming festivals, but cautions that Covid-19 precautions must be followed
11:33
New farm laws have helped increase income of farmers, says PM Modi
11:29
During the lockdown, many groups have made use of technology to ease delivery of services: PM Modi
11:27
Kashmuir Valley is helping make India atmanirbhar by supplying wood for pencils: PM Modi
11:26
We lost Indira Gandhi on October 31. I pay my respects to her: PM Modi
Several forces try to plant seeds of dissent, doubt, disunity in our minds, but we must retaliate against these forces and proceed with the ideas of unity
11:20
Sardar Patel dedicated his life to the unity of the country, says PM Modi
11:19
Sardar Patel maintained his sense of humour even when he was helping in the fight for Independence: PM Modi
11:17
'Gita' says there is nothing more pure than knowledge, says PM Modi
11:14
There are many people in India who are eager to teach and inspire the world around them, says PM
11:11
PM speaks of Pon Mariappan, a man who runs a salon in Tamil Nadu, who has turned a section of his shop into a library: PM Modi
11:09
Many Indian games, such as Mallakhamb, have become popular around the world, says PM
11:08
Khadi masks have become very popular in India during Covid-19, says PM Modi
11:06
Mexico is producing khadi in the Oaxaca region, which has become a brand: PM Modi
11:05
Khadi was once a simple fabric, but now the value of khadi is being realised as an eco-friendly and body-friendly fabric: PM Modi
11:05
We must light a lamp in our homes for the jawans of India who are at the border, says PM
11:03
We have realised the role of those who have helped us in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as health workers and sanitation workers: PM Modi
11:03
Festivals like Durga Puja were celebrated with pomp, but in the time of Covid-19, celebrations are restrained: PM Modi
10:58
10:55
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Vijaya Dashami
"Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," he said in a tweet.
