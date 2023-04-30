'Mann Ki Baat' spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi

In the 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

Modi said "Mann Ki Baat" gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him.

"Mann Ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India's positivity and people," he said.

The Prime Minister said the programme is a reflection of the "Mann Ki Baat" of crores of Indians and an expression of their feelings.

Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in "Mann Ki Baat" became people's movements, he said.

Modi said the monthly radio broadcast has become an important medium of learning from others.

"This programme has ensured that I am never cut-off from you," he said.

During the 100th episode, Modi also had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union ministers, listened to Modi's address at different places as the ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

The BJP had earlier said nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the prime minister's broadcast.