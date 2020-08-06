Manoj Sinha to be new J&K LG as Murmu resigns

Manoj Sinha to be new J&K LG as Prez accepts Murmu's resignation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 07:47 ist
Former Jammu and Kashmir LG G C Murmu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Manoj Sinha to be the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as President Kovind accepts the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu, according to ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Wednesday put in his papers on Wednesday evening and is likely to be appointed as the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India, sources said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Girish Chandra Murmu

What's Brewing

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

New Education Policy 2020: The way of the future

New Education Policy 2020: The way of the future

Ayodhya erupts in joy after Ram Temple ceremony

Ayodhya erupts in joy after Ram Temple ceremony

J&K LG Murmu resigns; likely to be next CAG

J&K LG Murmu resigns; likely to be next CAG

 