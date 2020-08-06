Manoj Sinha to be new J&K LG as Prez accepts Murmu's resignation

Manoj Sinha to be the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as President Kovind accepts the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu, according to ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Wednesday put in his papers on Wednesday evening and is likely to be appointed as the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India, sources said.