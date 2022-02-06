Marking Lata Mangeshkar’s fame beyond Indian boundaries

As the mellifluous voice of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar fell silent on Sunday, tributes poured in for the legendary singer on social media, with many people also sharing her pictures or clips of her old songs, fittingly describing her death as an "end of an era".

The legendary singer was not just famous in India, but across the globe. She holds the distinction of being the first Indian artist ever to perform live at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Mangeshkar, who passed away aged 92 in Mumbai on Sunday, chose the UK venue for her debut on the international stage in 1974 where she performed some of her most-loved melodies to a packed audience.

The concert, which remains one of the late singer’s rare performances with a live orchestra, was organised in aid of the Nehru Memorial Fund, set up to bestow fellowships in memory of India’s first Prime Minister.

The show covered her biggest Bollywood hits over the decades, including ‘Aaja Re Pardesi’ from ‘Madhumati’, ‘Inhin Logon Ne’ from ‘Pakeezah’ and ‘Aayega Aanewala’ from ‘Mahal’.

The recording from the live show, set in two volumes of long-playing records (LPs), went on to sell more than 1,33,000 copies.

She was also awarded the highest civilian award of France, Officer of the Legion of Honour, by the government of the country.

The voice that redefined the music industry was also recognised by the Guinness Book of world records. The legendary singer was listed in the Guinness Book as the most recorded artist in history, with more than 30,000 songs in multiple languages.

She is also the only Asian to have received the Platinum Disc of EMI London.

Although the great singer Lata Mangeshkar has left us, her melodious songs and her achievements will continue to make India proud.

