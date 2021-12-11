Mathematician Neena Gupta wins 2021 Ramanujan Prize

Mathematician Neena Gupta from Kolkata’s Indian Statistical Institute has been awarded the ‘2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries, for her contribution in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra, according to an ANI report.

Gupta became the third woman to receive the award ever since it was introduced in 2005.

In 2014, she was awarded the Young Scientists Award of the Indian National Science Academy for her solution in solving the Zariski cancellation problem, with the Academy deeming her solution as ‘one of the best works in algebraic geometry in recent years.’

The Ramanujan Prize is given to an eminent Mathematician less than the age of 45 on 31 December, every year. The mathematician to have conducted credible research in developing countries by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Trieste, under the sponsorship of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

