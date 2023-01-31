Mentally unwell man threatens to kill Delhi CM Kejriwal

Mentally unwell man threatens to kill Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

No arrest has been made as the man is mentally unwell

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 31 2023, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 11:41 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

A 38-year-old mentally unwell man allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Tuesday.

The police allegedly received a call about the threat around 12.05 am.

No arrest has been made as the man is mentally unwell, the police said.

