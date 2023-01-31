Mentally unwell man threatens to kill Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

A 38-year-old mentally unwell man allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Tuesday.
The police allegedly received a call about the threat around 12.05 am.
No arrest has been made as the man is mentally unwell, the police said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again
India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother
More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka
Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?
Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK
Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme
Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra