Messi, Ronaldo feature on 'Beedi' packet; viral photos leave netizens in splits

Argentine football star Lionel Messi, who had recently won Copa America title, has made another "achievement" as he featured, of course unknowingly, on an Indian 'beedi' packet.

A picture of a local 'beedi' packet named 'Messi Beedi' that has the player's face in a formal attire has gone viral on social media, giving netizens a good laugh.

Showing off their sarcasm, many people on Twitter have been sharing the picture calling it Messi's "first endorsement in India" and a "new achievement".

Not just Messi, apparently the same manufacturer of the tobacco product has used another football star Cristiano Ronaldo's name and photo for another 'beedi' packet.

This unusual marketing style by the 'beedi' manufacturing company has left netizens in splits. Check out some of the funniest tweets:



Messi's first endorsement in India

☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/07vh7bTMwC — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) July 13, 2021

After his first major Cup win for Argentina, Messi finally gets his first endorsement contract in India .....

Messi Biri 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/i8yMysZFFm — 🇮🇳Sumeet Mukherjee🇮🇱 (@tweetmesumeet1) July 13, 2021

Argentina football star Messi won the Copa America by his country and immediately got a brand to endorse. "Messi Biri"😜. Great achievement 👍 Enjoy 😁 pic.twitter.com/RaydB0r1DI — Dipak Pujari (@PujariDipak) July 13, 2021

And as expected, there is a competitor: #Ronaldo Beedi with the tagline "beware of duplicates". Now waiting for #Neymar beedi's appearance. @rupin1992 pic.twitter.com/jndFOUmnRI — উৎপল বৰপূজাৰী Utpal Borpujari (@UtpalBorpujari) July 13, 2021