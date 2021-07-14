Messi, Ronaldo feature on 'Beedi' packet; viral photos leave netizens in splits

Messi, Ronaldo feature on 'Beedi' packet; pics go viral

A picture of a local 'beedi' packet named 'Messi Beedi' that has the player's face in a formal attire has gone viral on social media

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 14 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 19:34 ist
A combination of images shows (L-R) Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: AFP Photo

Argentine football star Lionel Messi, who had recently won Copa America title, has made another "achievement" as he featured, of course unknowingly, on an Indian 'beedi' packet.

A picture of a local 'beedi' packet named 'Messi Beedi' that has the player's face in a formal attire has gone viral on social media, giving netizens a good laugh.

Showing off their sarcasm, many people on Twitter have been sharing the picture calling it Messi's "first endorsement in India" and a "new achievement".

Not just Messi, apparently the same manufacturer of the tobacco product has used another football star Cristiano Ronaldo's name and photo for another 'beedi' packet.

This unusual marketing style by the 'beedi' manufacturing company has left netizens in splits. Check out some of the funniest tweets:
 

Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
FOOTBALL
Viral

