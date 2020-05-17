MHA releases coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Here's what you need to know

India on Sunday extended COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 with more exemptions, including allowing inter-state and intra-state bus travel with restrictions barring in containment zones.
Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
States can now decide on the profile of districts as red, green and orange zones. Within Red and Orange Zones, containment and buffer zones to be demarcated by district authorities.
Public transport will be opened up across the country barring containment zones. Autos and taxis will be allowed to ply.
Guidelines:
- Domestic and international air travel prohibited
- Metro not allowed
- Educational institutes to remain shut
- Hotel, restuarants and other hospitality services shut
- Cinema halls, malls, gymnasiumsm swimming pools, bars, theatres to be shut
- Sport complexes and stadia permitted to open but spectators not allowed
- All gatherings disallowed
- Religous places to remain closed
- Except in containment zones, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of states allowed
- States to decide Red, Green and orange zones. Within Red and Orange Zones, containment and buffer zones to be demarcated by district authorities
- In containment zones only essential services are allowed
- Night curfew between 7 PM and 7 AM to continue
- Persons above 65 years, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and children below 10 years should remain home
- All activities other than those specifically prohibited will be permitted
- All states shall allow inter-state and intra-state movement of health care professionals without any restrictions
- All states shall allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo including empty trucks
- States based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in various zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.
