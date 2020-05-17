MHA releases coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Here's what you need to know

India on Sunday extended COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 with more exemptions, including allowing inter-state and intra-state bus travel with restrictions barring in containment zones.

States can now decide on the profile of districts as red, green and orange zones. Within Red and Orange Zones, containment and buffer zones to be demarcated by district authorities.

Public transport will be opened up across the country barring containment zones. Autos and taxis will be allowed to ply.

Guidelines: