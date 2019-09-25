Mid-Day's Shailesh Gupta elected as INS president

Shailesh Gupta of Mid-Day newspaper has been elected as the president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS).
He was elected to the top post for the year 2019-20 at the 80th annual general body meeting of the INS—an apex body of the print media in India.
Gupta succeeds Jayant Mammen Mathew of Malayala Manorama, the INS said in a statement on Wednesday.
L Adimoolam of 'Health and The Antiseptic' was elected as the INS deputy president, Anand Bazar Patrika's DD Purkayastha as vice president, Sunday Statesman's Naresh Mohan as treasurer of the Society.
