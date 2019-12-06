Minimum wages sought for unorganised labourers

Member of Grama Seva Sangha led by noted theater personality Prasanna on Friday urged the Centre to frame policy to pay minimum wages to unorganised sector labourers including garments, anganwadi workers, house hold industries employees and agriculture labourers.

In a memorandum submitted to Minister of State for Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi, the Sangha members said minimum wages very much required for organised sector labourers as they don't have any fixed income.

The delegation, which also comprised social activist Medha Patkar, said of that of the total working class of the country, 93.5% belong to unorganised sector.

While the Centre is reserving its 90 % of its budget money for the welfare of 6.5 % people working in organised sector while it allocating just less than 10 % unorganised sector workers despite their number is higher. Terming it is unscientific, Prasanna said that the government must set right this anomalies.