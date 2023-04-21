Mob lynching: SC notice to Centre, States on plea for uniform and fair compensation policy

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and all States on a PIL for adopting a uniform and fair compensation policy for victims of mob lynching in the country.
A bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna agreed to examine the plea filed by Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms, contending that the ex gratia compensation for victims of hate crimes and mob lynching was "whimsical, discriminatory and arbitrary", besides being "meagre".
The plea claimed in most of the cases, ex gratia compensation depended on extraneous factors like media coverage, political imperatives and the victim’s religious identity.
This was violation of the right to equality and non discrimination, it contended.
The petitioner sought a direction for amending the existing compensation schemes, framed following the top court's decision in Tehseen Poonawalla case (2018).
Citing recent incidents of mob attacks, the petitioner contended trauma caused by such hate crimes had long lasting impact upon the victims.
