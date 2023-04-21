Mob lynching: SC notice to govt on fair compensation

Mob lynching: SC notice to Centre, States on plea for uniform and fair compensation policy

The plea flagged 'whimsical, discriminatory and arbitrary approach' adopted by states in grant of ex-gratia to the victims of hate crime

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2023, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 23:08 ist
The plea claimed in most of the cases, ex gratia compensation depended on extraneous factors like media coverage, political imperatives and the victim’s religious identity. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and all States on a PIL for adopting a uniform and fair compensation policy for victims of mob lynching in the country.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna agreed to examine the plea filed by Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms, contending that the ex gratia compensation for victims of hate crimes and mob lynching was "whimsical, discriminatory and arbitrary", besides being "meagre". 

Also Read | Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to eight convicts

The plea claimed in most of the cases, ex gratia compensation depended on extraneous factors like media coverage, political imperatives and the victim’s religious identity.

This was violation of the right to equality and non discrimination, it contended.

The petitioner sought a direction for amending the existing compensation schemes, framed following the top court's decision in Tehseen Poonawalla case (2018).

Citing recent incidents of mob attacks, the petitioner contended trauma caused by such hate crimes had long lasting impact upon the victims.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Hate Crime
mob lynching

Related videos

What's Brewing

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

 