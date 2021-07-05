Moderna to be available in India by July 15: Report

Reuters
  • Jul 05 2021, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 07:33 ist
DCGI gave its nod to import Moderna in India in June. Credit: AFP Photo

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is likely to reach India this week and will be available in a few government hospitals by July 15.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted its approval to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine last month. India now has four Covid-19 vaccines available with emergency use authorisation in the country.

More to follow...

