Moderna to be available in India by July 15: Report

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is likely to reach India this week and will be available in a few government hospitals by July 15.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted its approval to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine last month. India now has four Covid-19 vaccines available with emergency use authorisation in the country.
More to follow...
