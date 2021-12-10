Modi bats for global norms for social media, crypto

Modi bats for joint efforts to shape global norms for social media, cryptocurrencies

Modi began by saying that he is proud to represent the world's largest democracy at the summit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 10 2021, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 18:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for united efforts to shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to "empower democracy, not to undermine it".

In a virtual address at the Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden, Modi said India would be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections.

He also said that "democracy is not only of the people, by the people, for the people but also with the people, within the people."

The prime minister said the structural features such as multi-party elections, independent judiciary and free media are important instruments of democracy.

"However, the basic strength of democracy is the spirit and ethos that lie within our citizens and our societies," he added.

"India would be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections, and in enhancing transparency in all areas of governance through innovative digital solutions," the prime minister said.

Also read: PM Modi to take final call on crypto regulatory framework: Report

"We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies, so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it," he said.

Modi began by saying that he is proud to represent the world's largest democracy at the summit.

"The democratic spirit is integral to our civilisational ethos," he said.

The prime minister said centuries of colonial rule could not suppress the democratic spirit of the Indian people.

"It again found full expression with India's independence, and led to an unparalleled story in democratic nation-building over the last 75 years," he said.

"It is a story of unprecedented socio-economic inclusion in all spheres. It is a story of constant improvements in health, education, and human well-being at an unimaginable scale," he said.

"The India story has one clear message to the world. That democracy can deliver, that democracy has delivered, and that democracy will continue to deliver," he added.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
cryptocurrency
Social media

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

 