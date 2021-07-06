Modi govt creates separate ministry for strengthening co-operative movement

Modi govt creates new Ministry of Co-operation

This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country

Anand Mishra
  • Jul 06 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 23:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Tuesday created a new portfolio ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the co-operative movement in the country ahead of a reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made the announcement for creation of a separate Ministry for Co-operation in her Budget speech.

Hailing the decision, BJP general secretary (Organisation) recalled that Modi had first created the Jal Shakti ministry and now Co-operatives. "This will go a long way in  strengthening the rural economy," he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said this will give a massive boost to the co-operative movement and create a "true people's momentum" for development.

An official statement said the new ministry will work to streamline processes for ‘ease of doing business’ for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS).

It is expected to help deepen co-operatives as a true people based movement reaching upto the grassroots. The government called the move a "historic" one, saying it has been created for realising the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’.

Noting that in the country, a co-operative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility, the statement said that the central government has signaled its deep commitment to community based developmental partnership.
 

