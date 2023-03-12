'PM Modi's zero-tolerance to terrorism will continue'

Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue in times to come: Amit Shah

The number of people involved in terror activities is declining and many are laying down arms and joining the mainstream, Shah said

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 12 2023, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 12:00 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that PM Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism will continue in the times to come. Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF here, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Noting that NDA government has successfully tackled internal security challenges in the last nine years, the union minister affirmed that violence is coming down substantially in Kashmir, while insurgency in Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has also reduced and the people's confidence is increasing.

Also Read | Tendency of categorisation of terrorism based on motivations behind terrorist acts is 'dangerous': India

The number of people involved in terror activities is declining and many are laying down arms and joining the mainstream, he said. For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet here.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Terrorism
India News
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 