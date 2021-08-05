Modi slams Opposition for stalling Parliament, terms it 'self-goal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the opposition parties for stalling the proceedings of the Parliament and accused them of "hurting" the "sentiments" of the nation.

Modi, speaking after inaugurating the 'Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna' in Uttar Pradesh, referred to the victory of the Indian men's hockey team over Germany to win the bronze medal, said that the opposition, however, was indulging in "self-goal" to fulfill its "political vested interests".

"At a time, when the youths of the country are scoring goal after goal, some people are scoring self-goals to pursue their political interests," Modi said as he underlined the electoral significance of UP that sent 80 members to the Lok Sabha. The state will go to polls in March next year.

"Such people have no concern for the country.....they are unconcerned with the development of the country...they are hurting the sentiments of the nation by creating obstacles in running the Parliament," he added.

"The people of the country cannot be hostage to such anti-national politics...those who are aspiring for power can not stop the progress of the country," the prime minister said.

Modi also highlighted the significance of August 5 and said that it was on this day that Article 370 had been scrapped, abolishing special status to Jammu & Kashmir and giving equal rights to the people there. "We had also taken steps for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on this day," he added. Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple on August 5 last year.

PM also underlined the political significance of UP and said that the road to Delhi passed through the state.

He spoke to the beneficiaries of the scheme from Varanasi, Sultanpur, Jhansi, Saharanpur and Kushinagar through video conferencing. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who also participated in the program from Ayodhya, came in for praise from Modi once again.