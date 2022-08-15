Modi wants citizens to pledge against misogyny

Modi wants citizens to pledge against misogyny

Modi said that everyone must respect women and inculcate pride about “nari shakti” (women power)

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 22:43 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort urged the citizens of India to pledge to “remove misogyny from our lives” and asked the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the country.

Modi said that everyone must respect women and inculcate pride about “nari shakti” (women power). “A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women, can we take (a) pledge to get rid of this in our behaviour?

Also read | Look inwards and on BJP's attitude towards women: Oppn on PM Modi's 'nari shakti' remark

“I have one request for every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life? Pride of ‘nari shakti’ will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India; it is an important pillar for India’s growth,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said the youth must take pledges to achieve a few goals by 2047. “We must have a goal of developing India, removing any sign of servility, inculcating pride in our heritage, bolstering unity and fulfilling our duties,” he said.

“By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Independence Day
India@75
misogyny
women
India News

What's Brewing

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space

Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space

Here's how some species will survive climate change

Here's how some species will survive climate change

Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front

Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

 