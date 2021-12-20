Mohit Jain elected president of Indian Newspaper Society

The Indian Newspaper Society has elected Mohit Jain of the Economic Times as its president for 2021-22.
Jain, who was elected on Friday, succeeds L Adimoolam of the Health & The Antiseptic.
K Raja Prasad Reddy of the publication 'Sakshi' was elected the deputy president, Rakesh Sharma of 'Aaj Samaj' was chosen as the vice-president and Tanmay Maheshwari of 'Amar Ujala' was elected the honorary treasurer of the society for 2021-22, the INS said in a statement.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube