Monsoon Updates Live: Several flights delayed amid heavy rains and bad weather conditions in Karnataka

Torrential overnight rains left India's IT capital struggling on Monday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be. CM Bommai has promised a slew of measures to deal with the same. Stay tuned for updates.
Several flights delayed after heavy rains and due to bad weather conditions in Karnataka.
Massive water logging and traffic jam at the outer ring road of Marathahalli-Silk Board road in Bengaluru
Woman electrocuted to death in Bengaluru amid heavy rains
Heavy downpour in the city has claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.The woman allegedly touched an electric pole while crossing the flooded road in Siddapura on Monday night. She succumbed to injuries.
Heavy rainfall hits Bengaluru
Two killed in flash floods in Kerala, IMD issues Red alert in 4 districts on Sept 6
Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died after being swept away in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode near here, police said on Monday.
Both were part of a group that was caught in the flash flood that occurred on Sunday evening. "A group of 10 people had reached the area to attend a wedding. They tried to visit Brimur forest area but it was closed for public. So they visited the place where the incident took place. While eight persons of the group held on to a rock the other two were washed away," a police officer told PTI.
Boats in B'luru roads amid heavy downpour; CM Bommai says SDRF teams dispatched
Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru suburbs after heavy rains pounded and inundated the city.
The most affected areas were the IT hub regions of Electronics City, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Bommanahalli.
Chief Minister Basavara Bommai on Monday stated that the Bengaluru city has received heavy rains which extensively damaged 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Both the zones house major IT companies besides being home to a major chunk of IT professionals.
Rain havoc in Bengaluru: Overnight spell brings IT hub to its knees
Torrential overnight rains left India's IT capital struggling on Monday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be.
Boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains has caused worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas, even as many have started moving to safer zones, taking with them only necessary belongings.
The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas.