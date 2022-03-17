Moody's slashes 2022 India growth estimate to 9.1%

Moody's slashes 2022 India growth estimate to 9.1%

It said India is particularly vulnerable to high oil prices, given that it is a large importer of crude oil

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 17 2022, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 12:00 ist
Credit: Bloomberg

Moody's on Thursday slashed India's growth estimate for the current year to 9.1 per cent, from 9.5 per cent earlier, saying high fuel and fertiliser import bill could limit the government's capital expenditure.

In its Global Macro Outlook 2022-23 (March 2022 Update) titled: Economic Growth will suffer as fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine builds, the rating agency said that India's growth is likely to be 5.4 per cent in 2023.

It said India is particularly vulnerable to high oil prices, given that it is a large importer of crude oil. Because India is a surplus producer of grain, agricultural exports will benefit in the short-term from high prevailing prices.

"High fuel and potentially fertilizer costs would weigh on government finances down the road, potentially limiting planned capital spending.

"For all of these reasons, we have lowered our 2022 growth forecasts for India by 0.4 percentage point. We now expect the economy to grow by 9.1 pc this year," Moody's Investors Service said.

It said that the forecast revisions also factor in the somewhat stronger underlying momentum than the agency had not accounted for previously.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Economy
GDP
India News
Business News
Moody's

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

Reminiscing those hostel days

Reminiscing those hostel days

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

World far short of climate goals, states new study

World far short of climate goals, states new study

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

 