Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 02 2022, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 11:23 ist
Sidhu Moosewala was killed in May 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

Gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, is learnt to have been detained in California by the US authorities.

However, there is no official confirmation on Brar's detention yet, Punjab Police officials said on Friday.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued against Brar.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder incident which took place last month.

