Moosewala's murder: Neeraj Bawana gang vows of revenge in 2 days

Neeraj Bawana is one of Delhi's top gangsters, and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 01 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 16:40 ist
Sidhu Moosewala. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang has threatened to launch a retaliatory attack in the wake of Punjab singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala's broad day light murder in Punjab.

In a Facebook story that is doing rounds on social media, the gang has vowed to deliver results in just two days. The message was uploaded by a Facebook profile named 'Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR'. "Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from heart. WIll deliver results in 2 days," read the FB post.

Also Read — Moosewala's killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC

Notably, Neeraj Bawana is one of Delhi's top gangsters, and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The Facebook story also tagged other gangs viz. Tillu Tajpuriya gang, Davinder Bambiha and Kaushal Gurgaon gang.

The vile threat was possibly issued to the rival gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has been accused of planning the singer's murder.

Moosewala, 28, was brutally murdered on May 29 while he travelling in a car and the assailants fired over 30 shots at him. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

