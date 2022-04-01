More corporates should voice their opinion like Kiran Majumdar-Shaw: NCP

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Friday asked corporate leaders to speak out and voice their opinion like Biocon Ltd founder Kiran Majumdar-Shaw.

"Kiran Majumdar-Shaw of Biocon has set an example in the corporate world by speaking her mind about economic inclusion and requesting the Chief Minister of Karnataka (Basavaraj Bommai) to do away with economic expulsion of the minorities as demanded by certain right-wing groups," NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

He said that Kiran Majumdar-Shaw has rightly said that inclusiveness is the only way forward.

Also Read | Religious divide to destroy global leadership: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

"I am hopeful that more Indian Corporate leaders will come forward and make a conscious choice to speak the truth which alone will strengthen our democracy and uphold our constitutional safeguards," Tapase added.

According to him, inclusiveness and brotherhood are the first steps toward national integration and communal harmony.

"I urge the Chief Minister of Karnataka to instil faith and confidence in the hearts and minds of those who have been expelled from doing their business near temples. Not only the civil society but the world at large will be watching the actions of Bommai," added Tapase.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: