More rains in Delhi; no heat wave till June 15: IMD

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 23:37 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

The national capital witnessed more rains on Saturday which kept the mercury several notches below normal, the weather department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 1.2 mm rainfall.

The weather stations at Ayanagar and Lodhi Road gauged 21.7 mm and 0.6 mm precipitation.

Winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour swept across the city.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the India Meteorological Department, said an active western disturbance affecting northwest India and moisture incursion due to Cyclone Nisarga led to rains.

He also said the region is not likely to witness a heat wave till June 15.

Cloudy weather and light rain is expected on the weekend too. The maximum temperature is expected to remain below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark till June 10, Srivastava said.

Thereafter, moisture-laden easterly winds due to probable low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13, he said.

The MeT department said the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius in the city on Saturday.

Delhi
Indian Meteorological Department
Rainfall

