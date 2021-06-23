More than 63 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday

India on Wednesday administered more than 63 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which is still 30 per cent lower than the record-breaking Monday but an improvement over the past 24 hours.

Till 9 pm, in excess of 63 lakh shots were given at more than 59,000 sites, of which 57,000 are government-run centres. This is almost 27 lakh less than 90.86 lakh doses (updated data on the CoWIN platform) administered on Monday, but a betterment over Tuesday’s 54.22 lakhs.

Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan that recorded a dip in vaccination number on Tuesday, after the Monday record, upped their performance, but still could not come close to their highest mark. Karnataka and Haryana, on the other hand, are far away from their Monday performance.

Karnataka gave 11.59 lakh doses on Monday but struggled the next two days with less than 4 lakh doses. Similarly, Haryana which administered 5.45 lakh doses on Monday, could give less than 80,000 doses in the subsequent two days.

“Look at the numbers for Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana on Sunday to Tuesday. BJP governments pulling a rabbit out of a hat! Pure magic for a day!” tweeted veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram.

After administering 17.5 lakh doses on Monday, Madhya Pradesh registered the biggest slide with only 4,842 cases on Tuesday. A day later, the central state improved with 11.17 lakh vaccination till evening.

“Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world “record” of vaccinations on a “single day”. I am sure the “feat” will find a place in the Guinness book of records!” added Chidambaram.

Overall, Covid-19 vaccination crossed a milestone with more than 30 crore people receiving at least a single dose of the vaccine. This is nearly one-third of the targeted population of 95 crore that needs to be vaccinated.

The government needs to administer more than 80 lakh jabs for each of the remaining days of 2021 in order to inoculate the target population with two doses of the vaccine by December 2021.