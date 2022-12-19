Mrs World 2022: Sargam Koushal brings title back to India after 21 years

Sargam Koushal brings Mrs World title back to India

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 00:37 ist
Sargam Koushal who won the Mrs World 2022, in Las Vegas. Credit: PTI Photo

Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, besting contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Mumbai-based Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday evening.

Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday.

"The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" read the post.

"We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world," the newly crowned Mrs World, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said in a video following the ceremony.

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India crown to India in 2001, also shared a congratulatory message on the unverified page of the Mrs World pageant.

Tagging Koushal, Govitrikar wrote: "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years."

For the final round, Koushal wore a pink centre slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984.

Mrs World
India News

