Mrs World 2022: Sargam Koushal brings title back to India after 21 years

Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, besting contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.
Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Mumbai-based Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday evening.
Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.
The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday.
"The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" read the post.
"We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world," the newly crowned Mrs World, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said in a video following the ceremony.
Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India crown to India in 2001, also shared a congratulatory message on the unverified page of the Mrs World pageant.
Tagging Koushal, Govitrikar wrote: "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years."
For the final round, Koushal wore a pink centre slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.
Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How can tainted spinach cause hallucinations?
Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé
Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches
Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...
In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn
Why do humans walk on two legs?
The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu
In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC
A nurturing of the soul