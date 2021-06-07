Mulayam Singh Yadav receives Covid-19 vaccine

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 07 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 16:25 ist
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav got himself vaccinated against Covid-19 at a private hospital here on Monday, the party said.

"Today, Samajwadi Party founder and former defense minister got himself vaccinated," the Samajwadi Party tweeted from its official handle with a photograph of the leader.

 

Yadav, 81, was administered the vaccine at the Medanta Hospital. 

