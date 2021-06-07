Mulayam Singh Yadav receives Covid-19 vaccine

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav got himself vaccinated against Covid-19 at a private hospital here on Monday, the party said.
"Today, Samajwadi Party founder and former defense minister got himself vaccinated," the Samajwadi Party tweeted from its official handle with a photograph of the leader.
आज समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक, पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, आदरणीय नेताजी जी ने लगवाई कोरोना वैक्सीन। pic.twitter.com/DfZzcXMGAk
— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) June 7, 2021
Yadav, 81, was administered the vaccine at the Medanta Hospital.
