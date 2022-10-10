Mulayam Singh Yadav to be cremated in Saifai on October 10

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said.
RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav: Track Updates Here
Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness.
"The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On Oct 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm," Samajwadi Party said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists
DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols
A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself
Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru
Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast
US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past
Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive