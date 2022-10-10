Mulayam Singh Yadav to be cremated in Saifai on October 10

Mulayam Singh Yadav to be cremated in Saifai tomorrow

Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 10 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 12:29 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said.

Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness.

"The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On Oct 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm," Samajwadi Party said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav
India News
Uttar Pradesh

