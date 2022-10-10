Mulayam was deeply committed to secular, socialist political traditions: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda on Monday said Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at a private hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. He was 82.

The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of his longtime colleague and friend. "He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much," Deve Gowda said.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy noted that the veteran socialist leader was Defence Minister in the Deve Gowda-led United Front government. "Mulayam ji held several other key responsibilities during his long stint in politics and tirelessly worked for the country," Kumaraswamy said.

