Mulayam was icon of socialist movement: Manmohan Singh

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 15:37 ist
Manmohan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photos

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav and called him an icon of the socialist movement.

He wrote a letter to Akhilesh Yadav and expressed grief.

"He was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody irrespective of party lines. He was an icon of the Socialist Movement and had been elected to the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly and to the Lok Sabha several times. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and also Union Minister many times. He was a great Parliamentarian and a distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life to the service of the poor and other backward communities."

Also Read: Nitish condoles Mulayam's death

"My wife joins me to convey to you and other members of your family our deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May God give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," he added.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda &amp; Gujral govts as Defence Min,&amp; in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President."

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav: In success or failure, always 'Netaji' to his supporters

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday morning.

India News
Indian Politics
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
Manmohan Singh
Uttar Pradesh

