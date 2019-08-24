Mumbai ATM despatches Rs 96,000 cash without PIN

In a bizarre turn on Saturday, an ATM in Andheri East, Mumbai despatched Rs. 96,000 cash in 500 rupee denominations even before an account holder could key in her PIN number. Fortunately for her, no money was debited from her savings bank account.

Recounting her experience to DH, Rafiqua Mahadiwala, a chartered accountant, said she had only inserted the debit card when the machine started generating a strange noise. “I quickly removed the card and was checking another machine in the same kiosk, when the currency notes spilled out.”

Rafiqua's first instinct was to verify if any amount had been deducted from her account. “I checked my phone to see if any debit SMS had been sent by the bank, whether the amount had been debited from my account or not. But there was no message,” she recalled.

Relieved that the cash was not hers, she handed over the entire amount to the ATM security guard Seshnath Yadav. “I also spoke to the area manager. We also counted the cash that was totalling to Rs 96,000.”

To ensure that the transaction was recorded, Rafiqua left a video message on the CCTV. But her efforts to directly contact the bank failed. The ICICI Bank Saki Naka branch ATM is located in Sagar Tech Plaza in Andheri East, Mumbai.

“I tried calling the customer care number but there was no quick option to report such incidents. There was no emergency contact numbers available at the ATM,” she explained. Eventually, she wrote a detailed mail to the bank and asked the guard to inform the branch manager.

Saturday being a holiday, the bank branch adjoining the ATM was closed too. Rafiqua has now decided to recheck with the bank on Monday.

But the question remained: If not her's, whose money was the Rs 96,000? Rafiqua's inquiry with the security guard offered some clues. The guard told her about another customer, who had tried to withdraw cash earlier from the same machine.

Unable to get the cash, the customer had left. Yet, the assumption that the money could have been his had one problem: No bank despatches Rs 96,000 in one go. Although the daily withdrawal limit ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, the cash is despatched in multiple transactions.

The experience has raised questions about faulty ATMs and machines that are slow to respond to commands. Rafiqua offered an advice to customers: “People should wait and cancel their transaction before exiting the ATM kiosk. This is to protect their accounts.”

