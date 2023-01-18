Mumbai: Dermoid ovarian cyst weighing 2 kg removed while preserving ovaries for future fertility

In a complex surgery, a team of doctors removed a 16-cm-long dermoid ovarian cyst, weighing 2 kg, from a 28-year-old woman who is a resident of Mira Road in Mumbai.

The patient has been discharged from the hospital and is leading a normal life. Her future fertility has not been affected.

The patient, an IT professional, went to Kerala on a vacation during which she opted for a massage wherein she came to know about the cyst.

She didn’t have any complaints such as abdominal pain. However, the patient was referred to Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where the necessary medical examinations were conducted.

The team of doctors was led by Dr Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale.

“Clinical examination and investigations revealed a dermoid ovarian cyst of 16-cm size. An ovarian dermoid cyst is a fluid-filled sac having tissue from your hair, skin, sweat glands, nerves, teeth or other things like bones. Dermoid cysts of the ovary are not uncommon. This patient had a huge dermoid with elements like sebaceous material, hair, teeth, bones, skin and cartilage making it challenging to remove it by laparoscopic surgery,” said Dr Rajashri.

"We did a three-port Laparoscopic Ovarian Cystectomy keeping in mind to preserve ovaries for future fertility. Cystectomy was done and the specimen was delivered through a small incision. Post-surgery, the patient was discharged on day two of the surgery. It was important to treat her at the right time as this could have led to complications like torsion of ovary that would have compromised fertility,” she said.

"During surgery, careful dissection of the cyst wall from the ovary was done and the ovarian cortex was preserved without hampering the ovarian tissue or its blood supply,” she added.