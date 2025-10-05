Karnataka’s Beloved Winter Special | Avarekalu Curry | Simple, Subtle, and Full of Flavour

<p>Avarebele (hyacinth bean or avarekalu) isn’t just a vegetable in Karnataka, it’s an emotion. Every year, when the winter season arrives - from December to February - homes and hearts across the state revolve around it. Calendars are reshuffled, and menus rewritten, to make space for this beloved bean.<br><br>Avarebele dishes mark the joy of winter in Karnataka - from cosy home kitchens to the famous Avarekai Mela on VV Puram Food Street, where this bean takes centre stage in countless dishes.<br>Whatever it’s added to - upma, palya, or curry - this humble bean turns every dish special.<br><br>In this episode, Chef Sihi Kahi Chandru celebrates the Avarebele with a comforting curry that’s subtle, flavourful, and deeply satisfying.<br><br>Bring the taste of authentic Karnataka into your home with this soulful Avarebele Curry, a dish made with love, tradition, and a whole lot of bean passion.<br><br>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.<br>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil<br>LPG Partner- Indane<br>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige<br>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers<br>Snacks Partner - Lays<br>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>