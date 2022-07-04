Mumbai girl youngest Indian to climb Mount Denali

Mumbai girl becomes youngest Indian to climb Alaska's Mount Denali

 The remote Alaskan peak is the highest in the North American continent and is perhaps the toughest of the seven summit challenges

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 04 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 19:11 ist

 Kaamya Karthikeyan, the mountaineering prodigy and daughter of Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, carried the tricolour and the Naval Ensign to the summit of Mount Denali (20310 ft) on 27 June, becoming the youngest Indian to achieve the feat.

The remote Alaskan peak is the highest in the North American continent and is perhaps the toughest of the seven summit challenges. With this climb, she has crossed the fifth milestone on her way to climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents and skiing to both the poles.

With Mount  Everest and Vinson, and the polar ski traverses remaining, Kaamya is well placed to complete the Explorer's Grandslam, probably being the youngest to do so. Kaamya is a student of the Navy Children School in Mumbai.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Alaska
Mountaineering

What's Brewing

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

 