Mumbai girl becomes youngest Indian to climb Alaska's Mount Denali

Kaamya Karthikeyan, the mountaineering prodigy and daughter of Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, carried the tricolour and the Naval Ensign to the summit of Mount Denali (20310 ft) on 27 June, becoming the youngest Indian to achieve the feat.

The remote Alaskan peak is the highest in the North American continent and is perhaps the toughest of the seven summit challenges. With this climb, she has crossed the fifth milestone on her way to climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents and skiing to both the poles.

With Mount Everest and Vinson, and the polar ski traverses remaining, Kaamya is well placed to complete the Explorer's Grandslam, probably being the youngest to do so. Kaamya is a student of the Navy Children School in Mumbai.