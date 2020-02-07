Narendra Modi doesn't behave like a PM: Rahul Gandhi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “tubelight” dig at him in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi hit back accusing Modi of not behaving like a prime minister.

“Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn't have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way,” Rahul told reporters here.

On Friday, Rahul had refrained from responding to Modi's remarks targeted at him for a delayed response in the Lok Sabha.

“His (Modi's) style is of distracting the country,” the former Congress President said.

Replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Modi had referred to Rahul's comments at a campaign rally for the Delhi assembly elections where he had said that the youth of the nation would beat the prime minister with sticks if he failed to create jobs.

Rahul said all he had asked Modi on Friday was about job creation in the country.

“The Prime Minister spoke about Jawaharlal Nehru ji, he spoke about Pakistan, Congress Party he spoke about all sorts of things, but Prime Minister is unable to answer what he is doing to give jobs to the youngsters of this country,” the former Congress President said.